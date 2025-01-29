New video shows suspects who stole NYC subway, took it for a joyride

NEW YORK - The search is on for several suspects who police say stole and vandalized a subway train.

According to police, an R train was reported stolen at around 10 p.m. Saturday. The MTA said people entered an unoccupied train that was left secured in a layup area at the 71st Avenue Station in Queens, where trains are stored when they are not in service.

Authorities said the people who entered the train vandalized it by breaking numerous train car windows and operated it for a short distance.

Video of the thieves operating the train was posted to social media, and shows them inside the conductor's cabin. One person operates the controls, while another sits with his legs dangling out the open front door of the train over the tracks, with another person standing beside him.

Police have now released additional surveillance video of the incident, which shows at least six people moving inside the train car.

So far there's no official word on how long the group operated the train or how far it was taken. The video posted by the suspects, however, shows the train operating at a high rate of speed.

The suspects wore black outfits and masks and covered cameras inside the train with black marker, authorities said.

Police say the suspects could face reckless endangerment charges.

"Any breach of security on our rolling stock affects not only NYCT personnel but the riding public as well. We are all at risk – trains in active service with members of the public on board can also be compromised," TWU Local 100 interim president John Chiarello said. "Because train keys have been available to bad actors like these youngsters, we are fighting an uphill battle."

It's not the first time New York City subway trains have been taken for joyrides. Back in September, two 17-year-olds were charged with reckless endangerment and criminal mischief after trying to operate an unoccupied train in Queens and crashing it. And last January, another vacant R train was taken from the Forest Hills/71st Avenue station and driven onto train storage tracks.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.