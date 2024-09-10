NYC teacher accused of putting 5-year-old boy in chokehold, police say

NEW YORK — A teacher was arrested after allegedly putting a 5-year-old student in a chokehold at a Manhattan elementary school, police said.

Anthony Wicks, 46, is charged with second-degree assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child. Parents describe Wicks as an assistant teacher.

Teacher choked 5-year-old who wouldn't go in "time-out corner," relative says

Police said it happened Monday inside a classroom at P.S. 153 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Elementary School in Hamilton Heights.

The child's older brother told CBS News New York's Lisa Rozner it happened when the 5-year-old wouldn't go in the "time-out corner," per a directive from the head teacher.

"He was making a fuss about going in the time-out ... and then the teacher choked him," the brother said. "That teacher wasn't the one who was even talking to him ... What other people have told me is that when he was getting choked, he was crying and then wouldn't calm down."

The child's father said the principal called around noon Monday to say the boy was fine, but the parents needed to come to school.

"It was a very scary moment for him. He said that ... his teacher's hands were tight around his neck and that he said that he would be good and that he asked his teacher to let go," the child's father said.

A Department of Education spokesperson said, "This alleged behavior is completely unacceptable, and this employee has been immediately removed from this site. Pending the outcome of the arrest and if convicted, we will pursue their termination. There is nothing more important than the safety and well-being of our students."

CBS News New York tried to reach Wicks by phone, but has not yet heard back. He is awaiting arraignment on the charges.

Mom says school did not notify other parents of alleged chokehold incident

One parent of a child in the 5-year-old's class came to the school Tuesday because she said she was very upset the school never notified her of the incident.

"I had to find out through social media," she said. "That teacher is the teacher of my child, my 5-year-old child, and it's so upsetting because the school did not disclose anything ... I went to go speak in there, and they couldn't give me any information. I want to withdraw him today."