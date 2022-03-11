Watch CBS News

NYC's Summer Rising program open to more students this summer, Adams says

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

New York City expands Summer Rising program 00:39

NEW YORK -- New York City is expanding the Summer Rising program to accept more students. 

Mayor Eric Adams said Friday the program will now be open to $110,000 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

"We are going to teach math, science, English, ELA, social studies, led by DOE instructors. But we will also personalize enrichments for each school, programming our students around life experiences and experiencing the great city that we live in," the mayor said.

Six weeks of programming will be available July through August in all five boroughs, with a concentration in neighborhoods with the highest need.

CLICK HERE for more information

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 11, 2022 / 12:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.