NYC's Summer Rising program open to more students this summer, Adams says

NEW YORK -- New York City is expanding the Summer Rising program to accept more students.

Mayor Eric Adams said Friday the program will now be open to $110,000 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

"We are going to teach math, science, English, ELA, social studies, led by DOE instructors. But we will also personalize enrichments for each school, programming our students around life experiences and experiencing the great city that we live in," the mayor said.

Six weeks of programming will be available July through August in all five boroughs, with a concentration in neighborhoods with the highest need.

