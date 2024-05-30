2023 was the hottest year on record. Here's how NYC officials will help residents beat the heat this summer.

NEW YORK -- As we head into the summer months, New York City officials are gearing up for a busy weather season.

This comes after the hottest year on record.

Trees planted to provide shade in NYC neighborhoods

This year, the New York City Parks Department has planted a record number of trees -- 15,000 -- in neighborhoods most at risk from excessive heat. Another 3,000 trees are expected to be planted by July. The Parks Department says it's the most trees planted in eight years.

"They absorb storm water. They help to clear the air. So we talk about the wildfires last summer, they actually can help absorb particulate matter," NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donahue said.

The parks commissioner says the shaded areas could offer 20-40% more cooling.

NYC to offer cooling kits through pilot program

A pilot program from emergency management will offer 1,000 cooling kits during extreme heat conditions. They include items like cooling towels, cold packs, water packets, an electrolyte mix and sunscreen towelettes.

"Primarily folks that work outside, delivery workers, day laborers," said Zachary Iscol, commissioner of the city Office of Emergency Management.

A pilot program from New York City's Office of Emergency Management will offer 1,000 cooling kits during extreme heat conditions in summer 2024. CBS New York

Part of the city's weather preparedness plan includes cooling locations for seniors. A list of available locations will be posted online starting next week. New Yorkers can also find their local cooling center by calling 311.

"Make sure that you check in on your neighbor, on your family member. They are the most vulnerable population," said Lorraine Cortez Vasquez, commissioner for the New York City Department of Aging.

Active hurricane, wildfire seasons expected in summer 2024

It is also expected to be an active hurricane and wildfire season. The mayor says hurricanes will be worse than usual because of record warm ocean temperatures.

"If you live below great low-lying drainage, drainage areas, make sure you have a plan for extreme flash flooding," the mayor said.