Leaning benches replace traditional benches at NYC subway station as part of MTA pilot program

The MTA has replaced traditional wooden benches with metal leaning benches at one popular Manhattan subway station.

Several leaning benches have been installed at the West Fourth Street-Washington Square subway station. Only one wooden benches remains on one platform.

In a statement, an MTA spokesperson said:

"The leaning bench is part of a pilot program in which we put these new benches, for the first time, on an island platform in a highly trafficked station to assess how they work. The leaning bars are appreciated by riders for different reasons, and we continue to receive feedback. There is no plan to remove benches at other stations as part of this pilot."

Riders Alliance opposes bench replacements

Leaders with the nonprofit Riders Alliance say traditional benches should be brought back right away precisely because it is a highly trafficked station.

"West Fourth Street has some of the most delayed and unreliable trains in the system," said Danny Pearlstein, policy and communication director for Riders Alliance.

He also raised concerns about the impact on people with disabilities, elderly individuals and others.

"If you're traveling with kids, carrying groceries or have trouble standing for long periods of time, it's really hostile to take away the benches and expect people just to lean," Pearlstein said.

Riders react to new leaning benches

The leaning benches were a relief to two tourists visiting from Oklahoma.

"We have been taking lots and lots of steps, so it's good to have an opportunity to kind of rest," one tourist said.

They also see it as an opportunity to make more space.

"It's streamlined, and it seems like it would expedite traffic on the platform," another tourist said.

New Yorkers also had a lot to say about the change.

"Leaning is just as good as sitting," West Village resident Deborah Lombardi said.

"I think they're better than having no benches at all, but they are probably less comfortable than actually being able to sit down," West Village resident Shayan Khan said.

"No. I mean, you just slide right off. Like, what? Like, this does nothing," Brooklyn resident Joey Gonzalez said.



"This is ridiculous and very unfair to anybody with troubled limbs," West Village resident Elissa Paskin said.