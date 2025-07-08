1 line service restored in Upper Manhattan following suspension due to maintenance issue, MTA says

1 train suspended in Upper Manhattan due to flooding from construction work

Subway service on the No. 1 line in Upper Manhattan resumed on Tuesday evening following a major shutdown.

MTA crews worked to remove floodwater from the tracks at 168th Street in Washington Heights after a maintenance effort went wrong. The agency said to expect residual delays on the line for hours.

Starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, trains were suspended between 137th Street and Dyckman Street and limited on the rest of the line, forcing commuters to scramble for alternate options.

The MTA shared photos of crews working to pump out water at 168th Street. Officials say the issue stemmed from decades-old neglected infrastructure, and a failed attempt to patch a leak.

"For 100 years, nobody fixed the structure. There was water leakage. The first attempt over the weekend didn't go well," MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said.

Commuters not pleased with the 1 line suspension

Those arriving found red tape blocking the entrance to the train platform and crews alerting them service was down. Many riders lamented the suspension, saying it was messing up their commute and causing them to be late to their destinations.

"Basically, the 1 train is down and we're not sure why... maintenance. Gotta be adaptable. It's New York," one rider said.

"I had to detour to the bus -- the shuttle bus," one rider said.

"A lot of delay -- at least 45 minutes or more -- and no signs. I came up and down the steps with a cane. No signs," another said.