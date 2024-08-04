Tracking storms in the Tri-State Area on Sunday. Watch the First Alert Forecast.

Sunday

We're looking forward to another unsettled day Sunday with lots of clouds, scattered showers and storms as we get into this afternoon and evening.

The risk for severe storms is slightly lower than yesterday, but a few storms that produce damaging wind gusts are still possible. Additionally, heavy rain continues to be a threat in this tropical air mass.

Keep an eye to the sky, especially for the second half of the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

After a lingering shower or storm this evening, skies will gradually clear overnight. Lows will be in low 70s around New York City and 60s in the northwest suburbs.

Monday

Monday looks like the pick of the week! It'll be hot with highs in the low 90s, but feeling more like 95. Expect much brighter skies, though a slim chance of shower or storm will creep up in the evening, mainly to the north and west of NYC.

Looking ahead

The for the rest of the week, have an umbrella ready. It looks very unsettled with rounds of showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s for the most part, with all of the cloud cover.

Tropical Storm Debby

We also have our eyes on Tropical Storm Debby, which is predicted to make landfall as a hurricane in the Florida peninsula. Our weather later this week will ultimately depend on what Debby does and how much rain we get. Stay tuned.

