Video taken at NYC spa allegedly shows hidden camera in women's locker room

A customer at a New York City spa claims she saw a hidden camera in a locker room where she and other women were naked.

The woman took out her cellphone and recorded a video, which appears to show a hole in the ceiling and a camera lens at the Oriental Palm Springs Spa on Booth Memorial Avenue in Flushing, Queens.

The suspected camera was aimed at a table in the women's locker room where exfoliating body scrubs are done.

A woman at a New York City spa claims she saw a hidden camera in a locker room where she and others were naked. CBS News New York

Several women said they did not notice it until after they took off their clothes for the treatment.

"I've been very traumatized and shocked over the whole event," one of the women told CBS News New York.

Camera disappeared after police were called, woman claims

Priscila Brito's cellphone video also captured what she believes is a camera disappearing from the hole about 45 minutes after spa staff were notified and the NYPD was called.

When police arrived, the spa owner claimed there was never a camera in the locker room to begin with.

No charges were filed at the time.

"It's just so frustrating and I'm so mad. I'm so mad," Brito said.

Spa owner refuses to answer CBS News New York's questions

CBS News New York went to the spa on Monday to ask the owner about the cellphone video of the hole in the ceiling and if there was a camera hidden behind it.

He shook his head and did not answer when asked to clarify what the video shows.

The owner then asked us to wait at the top of the stairs.

About 10 minutes later, we walked to the lobby and approached him again.

"I don't want to answer any questions," he said.

The NYPD said no charges have been filed and the alleged camera has not been found, but the investigation is ongoing.