10 New Yorkers have been found dead in the cold since the weekend, Mayor Mamdani says

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced Tuesday the deaths of 10 people found out in the cold since the start of this weekend's storm and ensuing bitter cold spell.

"We don't know yet if every case will be ruled hypothermia, but we need every New Yorker to be on alert, looking out for their neighbors," Mamdani said. "We are intensifying outreach, we are conducting round-the-clock checks, and have loosened traditional shelter intake procedures to accommodate as many New Yorkers as possible."

Mamdani said groups are being sent out every few hours to canvas blocks and engage with those who need assistance.

Hospitals are being asked to limit overnight discharges.

There are 10 new warming shelters - two in each borough - plus 10 warming buses at key locations throughout New York City.

Mamdani reiterated that the city is coping with the coldest weather conditions in eight years.

"Here is the bottom line, New York City. Extreme weather is not a personal failure, but it is a public responsibility. If we have the resources to act, we have the obligation to act. We are mobilizing every resource at our disposal to ensure New Yorkers are brought indoors during this potentially lethal weather event," Mamdani said.