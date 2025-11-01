Uncertainty growing for 1.8 million SNAP recipients in NYC as government shutdown continues

Uncertainty is growing in New York City and across the country for families who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, as its funding is cut off due to the government shutdown.

Despite a federal judge ordering the Trump administration to tap into emergency funds to keep SNAP afloat, the president says his lawyers are asking the courts for legal direction, insisting that ending the shutdown would be the best solution.

"This is trauma"

The line outside the World of Life Christian Fellowship International Food Pantry in the Bronx started growing just after 4 a.m. Saturday. There were four times more people than usual, an apparent sign of the times, according to Rev. John Udo-Okon.

It was a similar situation outside St. Barts Church in Midtown on Saturday evening.

"This is trauma," said Leslie Gordon, CEO and president of Food Bank for NYC. "We've talked to parents who are saying, 'I don't know what I'm gonna do.'"

New Jersey restaurant offering free meals

Some local businesses are stepping up to help feed families in need.

The team at Calabria Pizzeria and Restaurant in Livingston, New Jersey, is now taking matters into their own hands by offering meals for those impacted by the current climate, an effort they championed during the pandemic when they gave out more than 20,000 meals.

"It's anonymous. You call us up if you need a meal, no questions asked. We are here to help," manager Gabrielle Ottaiano said.

The family-owned business is putting community first, hoping to inspire others in a time when it's needed the most.

"A simple, you know, 'let's get together and do something for the community' will be nice, put a smile on people's face especially during the holidays," Ottaiano said.