Man injured in shooting near NYC's Madison Square Park, police say

A man is hospitalized after he was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in New York City's Flatiron District, according to police.

The NYPD said a male in his 40s was shot at Madison Avenue and East 28th Street, just two blocks north of Madison Square Park, in Midtown Manhattan.

Police said the man was expected to survive after he was shot several times in the chest just before 12:30 p.m.

The man was a security guard at The Prince George, a building with affordable and supportive housing, according to the charitable organization that runs it, Breaking Ground.

CBS News New York

"Breaking Ground is deeply saddened by the incident involving one of our security guards near The Prince George earlier today. Our thoughts are with them and their loved ones, and the safety of our tenants, staff, and community is our top priority. We are working closely with the NYPD and cannot comment further while the investigation is ongoing," the organization said in a statement to CBS News New York.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been announced at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

This is a developing story. Please check for updates.