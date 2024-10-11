NYC Council wants to know how much cash Sheriff's Office seized from illegal pot shops

NEW YORK -- New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda is facing more questions over his department's seizure of cash during raids on illegal cannabis shops.

New York City Council is now demanding records from the Sheriff's Office. Councilmembers want to know exactly how much money his office seized from the smoke shops.

Councilmembers Gale Brewer and Justin Brannan also called for Miranda to clarify testimony he gave during a September hearing on cannabis enforcement.

CBS News New York reached out to the sheriff for comment, but we have not heard back.

Questions about Sheriff's Office seizing cash from raids

During a committee hearing last month, Miranda said the NYPD, not the Sheriff's Office, handles seized cash.

Attorney Nadia Kahnauth, who represents store owners who have been raided, also questioned what happened to all the money.

"We want to know where is the cash? Especially in the case where there is a dismissal, where there is a dismissal and no violation found, the store cab be reopened. Where is the money? There is absolutely no method to locate the money," Kahnauth said.

Sources told CBS News New York the city's Department of Investigation is looking into whether the Sheriff's Office improperly seized cash in any of the raids. Investigators visited the sheriff's Long Island City offices last month after receiving a report cash had not been properly secured or reported.

When asked about the Miranda investigation, embattled Mayor Eric Adams previously said he has "confidence he's doing the job that New York is asking him to do."

The investigation comes amid several other probes into the mayor's administration, including one that brought federal bribery charges. Adams has pleaded not guilty and insists he is still able to run the city, despite calls for him to resign.