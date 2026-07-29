NYC opens safe locations as flooding threatens already soaked neighborhoods

New York City opened a variety of temporary safe locations at schools for people to use in the event of flooding.

Fifty-one schools opened Tuesday night and will remain open while dangerous conditions persist. For a full list of locations, click here.

While New York City got the brunt of the bad weather Tuesday night, crews are focused on clearing catch basins and checking low-lying streets to help prevent flooding.

City officials say even a short, heavy downpour can quickly send water into streets, basements and ground-floor homes. This is especially true for neighborhoods that have already flooded several times.

The city activated its flash flood emergency plan, bringing emergency management, the MTA, utility companies and other agencies onto one continuous response line.

It's also easier for trees to come down with the ground already saturated, said NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Christina Farrell.

"We do have the Down Tree Task Force on alert. It's been on alert a lot over the last several weeks," she said.

Farrell also advised drivers to pull over if the rain becomes too heavy.

"It really isn't worth it to drive into water for yourself, for your vehicle; we like to say here, 'Turn around, don't drown,'" she said.

Tips to stay safe during the First Alert Weather Day: