NYC rolling out COVID vaccines for children under 5, but some parents remain skeptical

NYC rolling out COVID vaccines for kids under 5

NEW YORK -- COVID vaccines for children as young as six months old are available across New York City.

It comes after the CDC gave the Moderna and Pfizer shots the final approval over the weekend.

Preparations are underway for the city's first COVID vaccination sites for children under five. But their opening has been met with mixed reviews from parents who say they might wait it out.

New York dad Jason Lotz said he's been counting down the days to get his 8-month-old daughter vaccinated. She battled COVID just a month ago.

"We're really grateful for a chance to be able to do something to protect her," Lotz said Tuesday. "It only takes one or two horror stories of something much worse happening for it to really be scary."

The Pfizer vaccine is one-tenth the strength of the adult version and requires three doses. Moderna's vaccine has a higher concentration and would only require two shots.

"I think good... because it protect the baby," one person told CBS2.

"It's better off to be safe, especially for children," parent Enzo Ditommaso said.

The latest data shows Pfizer is more than 80% effecting in preventing symptomatic infection with no side effects. The same data shows Moderna's vaccine is 51% effective in preventing illness in children between 6 months and 2 years of age, and 37% effecting in 2 to 5-year-olds.

But some parent's aren't rushing to get it.

"I wouldn't give my daughter no vaccine," said Starasia Kent.

"Just how young they are. I think there's still a lot of unknowns, especially with the vaccine," another person added.

The mayor and health commissioner are set to tour a vaccine site in Times Square at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

CLICK HERE if you're interested in getting your child vaccinated.