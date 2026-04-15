NYC residential building workers set to authorize strike, which might start Monday

Tens of thousands of doormen and other New York City residential building workers will hold a strike authorization vote Wednesday.

More than 34,000 employees are members of the 32BJ union, which will hold a rally on the Upper East Side this afternoon after the vote.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is set to attend the rally and will deliver remarks, along with City Council Speaker Julie Menin.

Union leaders are looking for increased pay, stronger health care protection and better retirement benefits for the doormen, supers, porters and other residential building workers citywide that they represent.

The contract is set to expire Monday, and a strike could follow.

"While the residential real estate industry is collecting record high rents, this city is becoming more unaffordable for working people every day. Our members are essential to this industry and to New York City. So while the [Realty Advisory Board on Labor Relations] wants to cut costs on the backs of workers, we won't allow it," 32BJ president Manny Pastreich said. "We're ready to fight for the wages and pensions our members need. We're ready to defend our health care and our union contract."

The president of the Realty Advisory Board on Labor Relations said last week there was "still significant distance between the parties," but expressed hope the two sides could "work together to confront the economic realities facing the industry."

Some 1.5 million New York City residents would be impacted if the strike goes forward.