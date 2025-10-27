Storm expected to soak Tri-State Area this week. Here's the latest timing.

New York City will see a sunny start to the week, but a storm is brewing as we head into Halloween.

The system is expected to arrive sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with the potential for heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding.

Our First Alert Weather team is monitoring the latest models to see how the storm might impact trick-or-treating or Halloween plans coming up this weekend.

Tracking rain this week

CBS News New York

Today looks to be very similar to Sunday, with mostly sunny skies to start, followed by a few clouds in the afternoon hours. Highs will range from the mid to upper 50s.

A dry and cool pattern will be in place through Tuesday afternoon. By later in the day on Wednesday, a storm may begin to affect the region.

CBS News New York

Right now, our two most reliable forecast models have come into further agreement that a storm is likely. The only difference between the models is timing. The European model wants to bring the system in late Wednesday night, while the American model (GFS), wants to delay the system's arrival until a little later on Thursday morning.

Either way, both models indicate that a strong storm, containing heavy rain, powerful winds, and coastal flooding, will affect the entire Tri-State Area. Details will be fine-tuned as we get closer to the event.

Early Outlook Details:

Heavy rainfall: 1-3"

Strong winds: Gusts between 35-50 mph

Coastal flooding

Halloween weather forecast

CBS News New York

Although Thursday is looking quite ghastly, Halloween's forecast is mostly dry. A few leftover showers are possible early in the day, but they should be long gone once the trick-or-treaters hit the pavement. A gusty breeze will linger through the day, as well.

It also looks to be much cooler than last year, when the high was 81 degrees, which tied the daily record for warmest Halloween ever. Highs this Halloween will struggle get higher than the mid 50s, making it the coolest Halloween in recent years.