NYC public schools set to lose millions in federal funding over bathroom policies

Federal funding to be withheld from NYC Public Schools over bathroom policies

Federal funding to be withheld from NYC Public Schools over bathroom policies

Federal funding to be withheld from NYC Public Schools over bathroom policies

Millions of dollars in federal funding will be withheld from the New York City public school system after it missed a deadline from the Trump administration.

The federal Department of Education demanded that city schools stop adhering to a state law that allows transgender students to use bathrooms or facilities that align with their gender identity.

In a statement, a spokesperson for City Public Schools said they requested an extension to consider their position, but were denied and told they needed to make sweeping changes by 5 p.m. Tuesday. Now, city education officials say they're losing millions in funding over the next three years.

"Cutting this funding — which invests in specialized curricula, afterschool education, and summer learning — harms not only the approximately 8,500 students this program currently benefits, but all of our students from underserved communities," a schools spokesperson said in a statement, in part. "If the federal government pulls this funding, that means canceled courses and shrinking enrichment. That's a consequence our city can't afford and our students don't deserve."

In a statement, the federal DOE said, "If these entities are willing to risk federal funding to continue their illegal activity, that decision falls squarely on them."

Last week, Mayor Eric Adams said he had been planning to look into whether he had the authority to change the policy.

"We're going to always respect how one identifies themselves," he said on Sept. 18. "I do not believe a safe environment is allowing boys and girls to use the same facility at the same time."

The city's anti-discrimination law and the state's human rights law both make it illegal to discriminate against someone for their gender identity, including denying them access to facilities.