NYC School Bus app allows parents, guardians to track buses in real time

NYC School Bus app allows parents, guardians to track buses in real time

NYC School Bus app allows parents, guardians to track buses in real time

NEW YORK -- Parents and guardians of students in New York City Public Schools now have a better way to keep track of their child's school bus.

The City Department of Education has launched the new NYC School Bus app.

It will track bus routes in real time as yellow buses travel to and from schools.

To use the app, parents and guardians will need to access their New York City Schools account and have the student's ID number.

The city says the app will be available in ten languages, and there will also be a web version that can be accessed using a laptop or desktop computer.

About 150,000 students ride school buses every day.

For more information, including how to download the app, click here.