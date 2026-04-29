Park Avenue redesign would bring parks back from 46th-57th Streets. Here's how to cast your vote

New York City's famed Park Avenue is poised to get its park back.

The New York City Department of Transportation has revealed renderings of widened medians it hopes to install in an 11-block stretch from 46th Street to 57th. The widened medians would enable pedestrians to enjoy the medians as a park.

"With this new redesign, we are putting the 'Park' back into Park Avenue and upgrading Midtown Manhattan by providing residents and visitors alike with more usable public space," New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said. "Our city's public spaces must better serve the public, and my administration has made this a priority through bold infrastructure investments and street redesigns. Working together with our partners across the city and state, we will ensure that New York City's streets are the envy of the world."

"Whether you're walking, biking or just looking for a place to sit and take a break, this project is about making Park Avenue work better for you" NYC DOT Commissioner Mike Flynn said. "We're turning underused space into something welcoming, functional and vibrant for the people who live, work and spend time on this iconic street."

One of two Park Avenue redesign proposals for the area between 46th and 57th Streets. This proposal features a dedicated bike lane. New York City Department of Transportation

"Park Ave. got its name because a century ago it had a literal park in the median," New York City Comptroller Mark Levine wrote on social media. "With reduction of two lanes of traffic, there will be wider sidewalks, an urban forest in the median, benches, space for cultural programming, potentially a bike lane etc."

The DOT explained that the redesign comes as the MTA is reconstructing Grand Central Terminal Train Shed, which sits directly underneath the area in question. The train shed roof is over 100 years old and will be repaired in phases, during which the medians on top of it will be widened.

One of the designs includes a dedicated bike lane.

One of two redesign options for Park Avenue from 46th-57th Street. New York City Department of Transportation

Park Avenue in that area currently has three traffic lanes, as well as street parking. The proposal would eliminate a northbound and southbound lane of traffic in favor of the expanded medians.

New Yorkers are asked to offer feedback and vote on which of the two designs they prefer.

Voters are also asked to rank the features they are most excited about: planted areas, pedestrian space, seating, lighting, bicycle lane, art and seasonal amenities, and safety features. Feedback is also requested on the preferred style of the revamped medians - elegant and structured, lush and natural, or clean and minimal. Preferred seating preference is also requested, be it moveable tables and chairs, integrated benches, lounge chairs and so on.

You can cast your vote and offer feedback online by clicking here.

In addition, in person public outreach will be held in the area Wednesday, Saturday, and at upcoming community board meetings.