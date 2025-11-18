Push on to bring back naturalization ceremonies in NYC's northern suburbs. Here's why they were stopped.

There has been bipartisan pushback to the Trump administration's decision to cancel ceremonies welcoming new American citizens in the northern suburbs.

Efforts are underway to bring back naturalization ceremonies at local courthouses.

"They are thrilled to death"

For decades, the Westchester County Clerk's Office arranged monthly naturalization ceremonies at the Richard J. Daronoco Courthouse in White Plains, as new citizens took the oath of allegiance to the United States.

But the Trump administration canceled two recent naturalization events, and last week sent an email to County Clerk Tim Idoni and other northern suburban clerks, saying, "no more ceremonies moving forward."

In his 20th year as clerk, Idoni, a Democrat, doesn't hesitate when asked about his favorite part of the job.

"They are thrilled to death. The room lights up with their smiles the minute I finish with the swearing-in ceremony," Idoni said.

"They're still swearing in folks in Manhattan, but it makes it more inconvenient for them, more expensive. It's not quite as nice. Some get sworn in literally through a cage. We do something similar to a college graduation," Idoni added.

Rep. Mike Lawler is trying to get a reversal

"It's one of the great days in our country when people swear an oath and become U.S. citizens. My wife has gone through that process," said Rep. Mike Lawler, a Republican who represents the Hudson Valley.

Lawler said he wrote to the Trump administration to urge a reversal, and an official cited concerns over "court of jurisdiction." Local ceremonies involve state judges.

CBS News New York asked Lawler if the administration is suggesting that federal judges be in charge of the ceremonies.

"That's what I'm trying to get to the bottom of. It doesn't make sense to me. This really should not be a problem. This has been happening for decades," Lawler said.

After an inquiry from CBS New York, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services issued the following statement:

"USCIS is dedicated to ensuring that all aspects of the naturalization process comply with federal law. After reviewing the jurisdiction of certain New York county courts under the Immigration and Nationality Act, we have determined that these courts do not meet the statutory requirements to conduct naturalization ceremonies. As a result, USCIS will transition from judicial to administrative ceremonies to ensure compliance with the law. Aliens scheduled for ceremonies at these courts will be rescheduled, and their naturalization process will continue," spokesman Matthew J. Tragesser said.

Lawler said he's engaging with the administration in the hopes that the Westchester courthouse soon will return to hosting ceremonies for new citizens.