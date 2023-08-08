Watch CBS News
Settlement reached between New York City, Newark over controversial Special One Time Assistance program

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- There is a major development for a controversial city program we first reported on in 2019.

A settlement has been reached in federal court between New York City and Newark over the Special One-Time Assistance program, known as SOTA.

In 2020, Newark sued the city for relocating families experiencing homelessness to Newark with no advance word.

At one point, Newark reported more than 1,000 relocated families.

CBS New York's award-winning reporting found that often, the New Jersey units were uninhabitable.

The settlement means New York can only move 28 families a year to Newark, or up to seven families every three months, and the city must vet the condition of the homes.

Additionally, the settlement says the city does not owe Newark money for the families who have already moved there.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 8, 2023 / 7:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

