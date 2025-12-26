New York City's Mulchfest kicks off for Christmas Tree recycling

New York City's Mulchfest kicks off Friday.

It's a way to recycle your Christmas Tree.

Trees will be turned into wood chips that are used to nourish other trees and plants across New York City.

Click here to find a Mulchfest location near you.

The Department of Sanitation reminds New York City residents can also be collected curbside.

Residents are asked to make sure that they've removed all decorations, ornaments and stands, and place trees on the curb during their weekly composting and recycling day. Wreaths can also be composted, again with all decorations removed. Wreaths and trees should simply be left out on the appropriate collection day, and should not be placed in plastic bags.

It's a result of the city's expanded curbside composting program.

For those looking to recycle an artificial tree, residents are asked to put the metal base and trunk with their other metals for recycling.