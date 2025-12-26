Watch CBS News
Local News

New York City's Mulchfest kicks off for Christmas Tree recycling

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Add CBS News on Google

New York City's Mulchfest kicks off Friday. 

It's a way to recycle your Christmas Tree. 

Trees will be turned into wood chips that are used to nourish other trees and plants across New York City. 

Click here to find a Mulchfest location near you

The Department of Sanitation reminds New York City residents can also be collected curbside. 

Residents are asked to make sure that they've removed all decorations, ornaments and stands, and place trees on the curb during their weekly composting and recycling day. Wreaths can also be composted, again with all decorations removed. Wreaths and trees should simply be left out on the appropriate collection day, and should not be placed in plastic bags. 

It's a result of the city's expanded curbside composting program

For those looking to recycle an artificial tree, residents are asked to put the metal base and trunk with their other metals for recycling. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue