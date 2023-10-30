New York City builds shelter for at least 500 asylum seeking families at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn

NYC builds shelter for at least 500 asylum seeking families in Brooklyn

NYC builds shelter for at least 500 asylum seeking families in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- New York City is opening more shelters at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn to keep up with the influx of asylum seekers.

Seven massive climate-controlled tents now stand on repurposed land that was once a former naval air station. Elected officials said the shelters will soon house 500 migrant families, including many children.

Another tent will serve as a cafeteria and health screening center. Families will have to walk outdoors to use the bathroom, officials said. There will be 24-hour security.

However, some local leaders expressed concern over fire safety and the facility being built in a flood zone.

"The report from the FDNY that we shared through the media that I got was extremely concerning, especially since the nearest fire hydrant to this HERC facility that will house 500 families at a minimum is 3,000 feet away," said New York City Council Member Joann Ariola.

"It's correct to say that we are rapidly running out of room, and this is not a sustainable pace for New York City. But the blame for that should really go in my opinion to the White House," said Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

Families are expected to start moving into the shelter in the coming days.