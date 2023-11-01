Legal Aid Society slams Floyd Bennett Field asylum seeker shelter as "not safe, not humane" for children

NEW YORK -- Advocates are calling on the city to abandon its plan to shelter migrant families at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn after a tour of the facility was given.

"We really don't think that families with children should be there. It's just not safe. It's not humane," said Stephanie Rudolph, an attorney with the Legal Aid Society.

One day after touring Floyd Bennett Field, a new family shelter set to open for migrant families, the Legal Aid Society is calling on the city to ditch the plan.

Read more: New York City builds shelter for at least 500 asylum seeking families at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn

"It's an extremely isolated site. It has bathrooms that are outdoors and very difficult to access. And the sleeping areas are extremely, extremely tight with absolutely no storage space at all for clothing, personal belongings, formula, diapers, anything," Rudolph said.

Advocates say it's not safe or sanitary for pregnant moms, children and asylum seekers with disabilities.

"Families are living in tents with essentially locked cubicles with no windows and basically no covering over them, so they're open, but the walls are about 8 feet," Rudolph said. "It would be quite difficult, I think, for a young child to use the bathroom, for a pregnant person."

During the walkthrough, attorneys with the Legal Aid Society also found unsafe restroom setups, lack of sanitary facilities for children, a lack of a healthy sleeping environment, isolation and education difficulties, and privacy and safety concerns.

This comes as the mayor says asylum seekers continue to arrive in the area -- more than 130,000 since last spring -- with thousands arriving just in October.

The city is struggling to find emergency housing and money to pay for it.

A spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams said in part:

"Since the start of this humanitarian crisis, we have put the health and safety of asylum seekers -- above all else. Unless those now criticizing the use of Floyd Bennett Field have a legitimate alternative to suggest, we ask that they instead join us in calling for meaningful help and a decompression strategy from our state and federal partners."

"Children need to nap throughout the day. There's absolutely no way to create a healthy nap environment. You can't darken the space, you can't quiet the space," Rudolph said.

The intake site at Floyd Bennett Field is expected to hold up to 2,000 migrants, including children.

Advocates are now asking the city to use the shelter space for single adults only.

In a letter, Adams -- along with mayors of Houston, Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles -- are pressing to meet with President Joe Biden about getting federal help in managing the increase of migrants arriving in their cities with little to no support or resources from his administration.

The White House press secretary says they're going to continue to deliver support every way they can.