NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani's statement on Oct. 7 attacks deemed "shameful" by Israel

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani marked two years since the Oct. 7 attacks with a statement Tuesday that prompted the Israeli government to denounce him.

From the start of his campaign, the Queens assemblyman has been consistent -- calling for the return of the hostages and mourning those who lost their lives on the day of the attack while also criticizing the Israeli government for the nature and scale of its response.

Tuesday was no exception.

"The occupation and apartheid must end"

"Two years ago today, Hamas carried out a horrific war crime, killing more than 1,100 Israelis and kidnapping 250 more," Mamdani said in his latest statement, adding that he mourned the deaths and was praying "for the safe return of every hostage still held and for every family whose lives were torn apart by these atrocities."

In the second part of his statement, he attacked the Israeli government's response, accusing it of launching what he called "a genocidal war" against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Mamdani let his statement do the talking. While he mourned the Jewish lives lost on Oct. 7, he saved his firepower for the Israeli government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who, he said, launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians.

"Every day in Gaza has become a place where grief, itself, has run out of language," Mamdani said. "I mourn these lives and pray for the families that have been shattered. Our government has been complicit through it all. This must end. The occupation and apartheid must end."

Israel calls Mamdani's statement "shameful"

The Israeli foreign ministry hit back at his criticism on social media, saying that "Mamdani has chosen to act as a mouthpiece for Hamas propaganda -- spreading Hamas' fake genocide campaign. By repeating Hamas' lies, he excuses terror and normalizes antisemitism. He stands with Jews only when they are dead. Shameful."

Will the statement hurt or help Mamdani's campaign?

J.C. Polanco, a law professor at the University of Mount Saint Vincent in the Bronx, said he was saddened by Mamdani's statement but not surprised.

"Unfortunately, the statement became red meat for his, you know, antisemitic base. The Democratic Socialists of America have a strong antisemitic base to them [and] hide it under a cloak of anti-Zionism," Polanco told CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer.

Read more: NYC mayoral candidates Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo step up attacks as they look to woo Eric Adams voters

Asked whether he thinks the statement hurts or helps Mamdani's campaign, Polanco said, "From what I've seen, Marcia, I don't know if anything will affect Assemblyman Mamdani's campaign," adding, "I think this is just one of many examples of anti-Jewish positions that are cloaked under the veil of anti-Zionism or anti-Netanyahu."

The Queens assemblyman has also won support in many quarters for his outspoken criticism of Israel's strategy in Gaza, including from some left-leaning Jewish groups in the city.

Mayoral candidates, New Yorkers react

Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa offered his opinion on the statement, saying, "I disagree with Zohran Mandami on that. He's been very consistent. He has not buckled."

Andrew Cuomo did not directly respond to Mamdani's statement. His team, instead, pointed to his social media post.

"To the Jewish people -- I stand with you. I mourn with you and I will forever be by your side in the fight against evil and antisemitism in all forms," Cuomo said.

New Yorkers also chimed in on Mamdani's words.

"I think it's ill-timed. It's um, we're trying to bring peace right now, so I think it's not the time for you to speak out or say anything else," one woman told CBS News New York.

"I'm proud of what he's saying. So, I mean, it's like trading, what was it, 1,200 people that get slaughtered for 65,000? Doesn't seem like that adds up to me," a man added.

Early voting for the mayoral election starts on Oct. 25.