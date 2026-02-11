NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani reveals dates and times for "Rental Ripoff Hearings"

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced the date and times of his five borough "Rental Ripoff Hearings."

The specific venues for the hearings haven't yet been revealed but here's when they're coming to each borough. You can sign up to attend one by clicking here.

Thursday, Feb. 26 from 5:30-8:30 p.m., Downtown Brooklyn

Thursday, March 5 from 5:30-8:30 p.m., Long Island City, Queens

Wednesday, March 11 from 5:30-8:30 p.m., Fordham, The Bronx

Saturday, March 28 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., East Harlem, Manhattan

Tuesday, April 7 from 5:30-8:30 p.m., North Shore, Staten Island

If you're unable to attend in person, you can also email your story to officials by clicking here.

"Their testimony will guide our work"

New York City renters are invited to share their experiences and challenges, whether it's a discussion of broken appliances, unsafe conditions, surprise fees, and so on.

"You can't fight for tenants without listening to them first. That's why we're launching Rental Ripoff Hearings in all five boroughs—bringing together renters to speak directly about what they're facing, from hidden fees to broken tiles and unresponsive landlords," Mamdani said. "What tenants share at these hearings won't lead to empty promises. Their testimony will guide our work and help shape the policies we advance to build a city New Yorkers can afford to call their home."

"We're looking forward to hearing from New Yorkers in every borough about the challenges they face, from hidden fees to code enforcement failures," said Deputy Mayor for Housing and Planning Leila Bozorg.

"Your story can improve lives"

"We want to hear directly from tenants as it's the most effective way to craft responsive policies, and ensure that the right enforcement strategies are included in our housing plan. We take this process seriously and these hearings will be used to drive real change," said Housing Preservation and Development Commissioner Dina Levy.

"These hearings are a historic opportunity for policymakers to hear directly from tenants," said Cea Weaver, director of the Mayor's Office to Protect Tenants. "Your story can improve lives for millions of New Yorkers."

The Mamdani administration says it will produce a report with new policy proposals to address what's discussed in the public hearings.

For more information the hearings, click here.