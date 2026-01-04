Mamdani announces NYC "Rental Ripoff" hearings in all 5 boroughs

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani says the city will be holding "Rental Ripoff" hearings with tenants across the five boroughs and taking action against "unconscionable" business practices in the coming months.

Mamdani signed an executive order Sunday directing his new Office of Mass Engagement and other city agencies to hold the hearings within his first 100 days in office.

New Yorkers to testify in "Rental Ripoff" hearings

The mayor's office said New Yorkers will be able to testify about their biggest challenges as renters, from shoddy building conditions to hidden fees, during hearings in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island.

"Too many New Yorkers have been forced to pay more for less — living in unsafe, unconscionable, and unaffordable housing. Under my administration, that ends. Today's executive order is the first step towards giving New Yorkers a voice in addressing the housing crisis that is pricing them out of our city," Mamdani said during a news conference at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx.

The administration said it will publish a detailed report on the hearings' findings, including "common themes and areas of opportunity."

Details about the hearings will be available on the city's website, here.

Mamdani appoints housing commissioner

Mamdani also appointed Dina Levy as his commissioner of the Department of Housing Preservation and Development on Sunday as he announced the "Rental Ripoff" hearings.

"Levy is an experienced and fearless housing leader, and I know that she will fight to protect tenants and tackle our housing crisis head-on," Mamdani said.

"It is my honor to join forces with tenants, homeowners, and dedicated public servants at HPD as we work to usher in a new era of quality and affordability for all," Levy said.

Levy was previously a senior leader in the New York Division of Housing and Community Renewal, the state's affordable housing agency.