How to watch Zohran Mamdani's NYC mayoral inauguration ceremony

Zohran Mamdani was officially sworn in as New York City's 112th mayor just after midnight Thursday during a private ceremony, but a public ceremony and celebration are planned for later this afternoon.

Members of the public are invited to attend the event in person, as well as watch online.

When is Zohran Mamdani's inauguration?

The public inauguration ceremony is scheduled to begin at City Hall at 1 p.m. Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Comptroller-elect Mark Levine will also be sworn in.

Can I watch Zohran Mamdani's inauguration online?

Mamdani's transition team said the event will be livestreamed online. To receive livestream instructions, visit luma.com/inauguration and register to watch. A link to the livestream will be sent in an email prior to the ceremony.

CBS News New York will also be providing coverage of the event starting at 1 p.m.

How do I attend Zohran Mamdani's inauguration in person?

Visit luma.com/inauguration and RSVP for the inauguration block party.

Crowds will be invited to gather on Broadway from Liberty Street to Murray Street. Bags will be searched. Click here for more information on prohibited items.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive at the general entrance at Liberty Street and Broadway between 11 a.m. and noon.

How do I get to Zohran Mamdani's inauguration block party?

Those who want to attend the event are encouraged to take public transportation, though there will be some changes to subway service.

The MTA said R trains will skip City Hall in both directions and W trains will not be in operation. The Fulton Street and Park Place station exits will be closed on Broadway. City Hall Plaza and Park will not be accessible from the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station.

Subway riders are encouraged to use the Wall Street station for 2, 3, 4 and 5 trains, the Broad Street station for J and Z trains, the Rector station for R and 1 trains, and the Fulton station for 4 and 5 trains.