NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani announces plan for 400,000 affordable housing units

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a new "block by block" initiative to tackle the city's affordable housing crisis Tuesday morning.

The plan focuses on creating 400,000 new affordable housing units, enhancing tenant protections, and investing in public housing.

"When New Yorkers can afford a home, they can afford to dream"

Affordable housing has been a top priority for Mamdani, who has previously called it New York City's number one crisis.

"When New Yorkers can afford a home, they can afford to dream," Mamdani said in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.

He said finding affordable housing is "nearly impossible," calling it the "single largest driver of the affordability crisis."

"For centuries, New York City built enough housing to keep pace with our population growth, until the 1960s," Mamdani said. "Over the past the 60 years, however, government helped create the housing crisis we now face through a series of choices."

"If the absence of good government created the conditions we now face, the presence of good government can build the solutions we now need," Mamdani said.

Mamdani said his plan invests billions in new affordable housing production, and protects tenants from bad landlords.

"No plan of this scale has ever been imagined"

Mamdani pledged New York City will build 200,000 new affordable rent-stabilized homes over the next decade.

"This historic production push will increase the number of homes for homeless New Yorkers by nearly 45%," Mamdani said.

Mamdani said an additional 200,000 homes will also be preserved and stabilized.

"Together, these 400,000 homes will be affordable for working people, and they will be made possible by historic $22 billion capital investment over five years. When it comes to affordable housing, no plan of this scale has ever been imagined by a past mayor, let alone proposed," Mamdani said.

The mayor said the plan will also mean plenty of new jobs to help with the construction.

Mamdani also unveiled extensive tenant protections as part of his affordable housing plans.

"Nearly 70% of New Yorkers do not own their homes," Mamdani said.

Mamdani said his plan takes into account feedback his administration heard during its recent rental ripoff hearings.

The third part of Mamdani's plan is investing in NYCHA.

"City Hall will rewrite a legacy of neglect with the largest capital commitment to NYCHA in decades - $5.6 billion over five years," Mamdani said. "And we will do all this while ensuring NYCHA remains publicly owned and publicly operated."

The funds will go to "comprehensive renovations guided by residents' input," the mayor said.

Housing advocates praise plan

"Mayor Mamdani's housing plan is what a progressive all-of-the-above housing plan looks like. It pairs ambitious strategies to build more homes of all kinds with protections for tenants, investments in housing preservation, addressing public housing needs, and expanding homeownership opportunities," Annemarie Gray of Open New York said. "It is very promising to see the Mamdani administration fully embrace an all-of-the-above approach that centers on building more homes, especially in the neighborhoods that have not done enough to be part of the solution, as a critical part of a progressive affordability agenda."

Cutting red tape

Earlier this month, the mayor announced a plan to cut red tape involved in finding an affordable home.

Citing affordable housing as New York City's number one crisis, Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a plan Wednesday to cut red tape and make it easier for city residents to find a home. Some seven million applications are filed for just 10,000 apartments - and red tape can keep those apartments empty for months.

Mamdani's previously announced housing reforms plan includes, among other reforms.

Reducing by as much as two years the timeline for projects that require zoning changes

Cutting the time for permitting office building to residential conversion by five months

Overhauling the city's housing lottery system

Housing advocates have expressed enthusiasm for Mamdani's proposed reforms.