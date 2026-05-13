NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani unveils plans to cut affordable housing red tape

Citing affordable housing as New York City's number one crisis, Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a plan Wednesday to cut red tape and make it easier for city residents to find a home.

The numbers are startling. The Big Apple receives 7 million applications for 10,000 affordable apartments, yet bureaucratic red tape keeps the apartments empty for months.

Mamdani's hurdles

CBS News New York

Mamdani intends to stop that. He made the announcement at a carefully-staged press conference to dramatize the barriers prospective tenants face. To illustrate the point, Mamdani made his announcement on a high school track, with hurdles labeled "Delayed Building Permits," "Lengthy Environmental Review," "Lack of Agency Coordination," and "Complicated Lottery Paperwork." The scene was coincidentally next to two new housing projects going up in the Bronx.

That was Mamdani's way of dramatizing the obstacles he'll be eliminating to help New Yorkers move into affordable housing faster.

"Every hurdler knows you do not stop when confronted with an obstacle. You jump over. So why should City Hall do any different?" Mamdani said.

The reforms

Mamdani announced a package of reforms that will make it easier to build housing, and easier for New Yorkers to get into new homes.

The reforms will mean that:

Timelines for projects that require zoning changes will be reduced by as much as two years

Permitting for converting office buildings to apartments will be cut by five months

The time between construction completion and moving day will be cut from 210 days to about 100 days

The city's housing lottery system will be overhauled by simplifying income verification and apartment inspection requirements

"We want to cut the ribbon on new housing and we will do so by cutting the red tape that's in its way," Mamdani said.

Housing advocates are thrilled.

"For far too long, affordable housing providers have been buried under over-regulation and compliance mandates that drive up operating budgets with no added value. Redundant inspections, multiple agencies checking the same thing with no set timelines, no coordination, no accountability, and that changes today. And we are thankful. Every week, saved and approvals can be the difference between homes being built and preserved or not," said Carolina Rivera of the New York State Association for Affordable Housing.

Mamdani has made affordable housing a big priority. Tuesday, in his new budget, he allocated an additional $4 billion in capital funding over the next five years.

Tenants are also awaiting a decision by the rent guidelines board about a rent freeze -- a key campaign promise of Mamdani's.