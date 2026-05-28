NYC Mayor Mamdani unveils a Commission on Government Efficiency, or COGE. Here's what it'll do

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani may be taking a page from President Trump and Elon Musk.

Thursday morning, Mamdani announced the creation of a Commission on Government Efficiency, or COGE.

COGE's mission

The Mamdani administration says COGE will examine the New York City Charter and improve efficiency, modernize government and find ways to help government keep pace with the needs of the people it serves. In addition to reviewing the city's charter, the commission will gather public input on potential charter amendments via 10 public hearings held citywide. The first one will take place on June 9.

The commission will attempt to remove "outdated bureaucratic barriers" that delay needed infrastructure projects and services, the mayor's office said. It will also attempt to ensure city agencies have the flexibility and tools they need to run programs efficiently, and will target improving budget practices.

"New Yorkers deserve a government that works as hard as they do"

"New Yorkers deserve a government that works as hard as they do – and a government as careful with their money as they are. For too long, bureaucracy has stood in the way of delivering the housing, transit, child care and public services our city needs. The Commission on Government Efficiency will take a hard look at how city government functions and identify the reforms we need to deliver faster, smarter and more effectively for working people," Mamdani said. "Restoring faith in government starts with proving government can actually deliver."

The commission is chaired by Patrick Gaspard, formerly the executive director of the Democratic National Committee and U.S. Ambassador to South Africa, among other prominent positions. Gaspard also previously worked with former New York City Mayor David Dinkins.

"The 21st century government we need"

"New Yorkers deserve and need a government of the possible -- one that can urgently build infrastructure, promote small business growth, and make the city more livable with accessible childcare and affordable groceries," Gaspard said. "I look forward to listening to New Yorkers to develop the charter for the 21st century government we need."

Other members of the commission include proposed executive director Ann Cheng, Marco Carrion, Henry Garrido, Susan Kang, Kapil Longani, Ruth Messenger, Thomas Moore, Ana Oliveira, Dawn Pinnock, Carlina Rivera, Esther Rosario, Marc Shaw, Barika Williams, Emma Wolfe and Kathryn Wylde.

"City agencies are charged with solving some of the most complex challenges facing New Yorkers, and yet too often they are hamstrung by outdated constraints and unnecessary requirements," Cheng said. "Modernizing the charter is an opportunity to transform how city government does its job."