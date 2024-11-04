NYC Marathon forces Detroit Pistons to take the subway. Videos show their journey to Barclays Center.

NEW YORK -- It seems the Detroit Pistons missed the memo about the New York City Marathon and the gridlock that comes with it. But they learned the subway is the only way to get around on race day.

Social media posts show the team taking the train to Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

The first video shows the players on a 3 train, with the caption "NYC Marathon took us on a detour..."

The next shows them at the Clark Street station in downtown Brooklyn, "Pulling up to Barclays Center New York-style." After the game, they shared another post, saying "s/o [shoutout] to the subway."

The annual TCS New York City Marathon draws 50,000 runners and two million spectators from around the world on the first Sunday in November. The race passes through all five boroughs, shutting down the Verrazzano-Narrows and four other bridges, along with dozens of streets around the city.

Abdi Nageeye, of the Netherlands, won this year's men's race and Sheila Chepkirui, of Kenya, won the women's race. Nageeye completed the course in 2 hours, 7 minutes and 39 seconds, and Chepkirui finished in 2 hours, 24 minutes and 35 seconds.

Despite the unusual trip to the arena, Detroit pulled off a 106-92 win over New York. Leading by six points coming into the fourth quarter, the Pistons held the Nets to 15 points in the fourth to earn their second win of the season.

Six Pistons players put up double figures, lead by Cade Cunningham, who scored 19 points.