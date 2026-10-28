NYPD officials detail security efforts for the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon

New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch and other executives discussed security efforts ahead of the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon.

The 50th annual race is set for Sunday, with tens of thousands of runners expected to participate.

In past years, security measures have included bag inspections, no drone zones and a heightened law enforcement presence.

New York Road Runner, the nonprofit that is behind the marathon, is painting the blue line Wednesday, which marks the official race route.

On Sunday, participants will start in waves between 8 and 11:30 a.m. and travel 26.2 miles from Staten Island, through the five boroughs and into Manhattan, where they will finish in Central Park.