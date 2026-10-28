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NYPD officials detail security efforts for the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon

By
Alexa Herrera
Digital Producer, CBS News New York
Alexa Herrera is a digital producer with the CBS News New York web team. She previously worked with WUFT and WTSP in Florida as a digital producer. She's a Long Island native.
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Alexa Herrera

/ CBS New York

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New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch and other executives discussed security efforts ahead of the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon.

The 50th annual race is set for Sunday, with tens of thousands of runners expected to participate.

In past years, security measures have included bag inspections, no drone zones and a heightened law enforcement presence.

New York Road Runner, the nonprofit that is behind the marathon, is painting the blue line Wednesday, which marks the official race route.   

On Sunday, participants will start in waves between 8 and 11:30 a.m. and travel 26.2 miles from Staten Island, through the five boroughs and into Manhattan, where they will finish in Central Park. 

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