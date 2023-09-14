Watch CBS News
Local News

NYC lawmakers expected to approve trade-in program for lithium-ion batteries

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYC lawmakers to approve trade-in program for lithium-ion batteries
NYC lawmakers to approve trade-in program for lithium-ion batteries 00:24

NEW YORK -- New York City lawmakers are taking steps to prevent fires involving lithium-ion batteries.

The City Council is expected to approve the first city-run trade-in program. 

It would provide e-bikes and batteries that have been certified to industry standards for free or at a low cost. 

The program follows a series of fires that have killed 14 people in the city this year alone.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 14, 2023 / 6:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.