NYC lawmakers expected to approve trade-in program for lithium-ion batteries
NEW YORK -- New York City lawmakers are taking steps to prevent fires involving lithium-ion batteries.
The City Council is expected to approve the first city-run trade-in program.
- Read More: New York City to begin enforcing lithium-ion battery certification law aimed at preventing fires on Sept. 16
It would provide e-bikes and batteries that have been certified to industry standards for free or at a low cost.
The program follows a series of fires that have killed 14 people in the city this year alone.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.