New York City to begin enforcing lithium-ion battery certification law aimed at preventing fires on Sept. 16

E-bike battery certification begins in New York City on Sept. 16

E-bike battery certification begins in New York City on Sept. 16

E-bike battery certification begins in New York City on Sept. 16

NEW YORK -- Next week, New York City will begin enforcing e-bike battery certification at retailers.

Starting Sept. 16, any mobility device using lithium-ion batteries must meet compliance standards in order to be sold.

The FDNY hopes the new law will cut down on fires linked to the batteries.

"So far this year, lithium-ion batteries have caused 175 fires, injured 96 New Yorkers and killed 14 people," said FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh.

The enforcement is the city's latest effort to stop fires linked to lithium-ion batteries.

The "Charge Safe" program provides public charging stations and uses certified technology.