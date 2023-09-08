Watch CBS News
New York City to begin enforcing lithium-ion battery certification law aimed at preventing fires on Sept. 16

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Next week, New York City will begin enforcing e-bike battery certification at retailers. 

Starting Sept. 16, any mobility device using lithium-ion batteries must meet compliance standards in order to be sold. 

The FDNY hopes the new law will cut down on fires linked to the batteries. 

"So far this year, lithium-ion batteries have caused 175 fires, injured 96 New Yorkers and killed 14 people," said FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh

FDNY commissioner speaks on law banning certain lithium-ion batteries 02:45

The enforcement is the city's latest effort to stop fires linked to lithium-ion batteries. 

The "Charge Safe" program provides public charging stations and uses certified technology. 

First published on September 8, 2023 / 6:31 PM

