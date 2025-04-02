NYC man caught trying to leave country after illegal surgical procedure left woman unresponsive, police say

NYC man tried to leave U.S. after illegally performing surgical procedure, police say

NYC man tried to leave U.S. after illegally performing surgical procedure, police say

NYC man tried to leave U.S. after illegally performing surgical procedure, police say

A Queens man is accused of performing an illegal medical procedure on a woman that police say has left her in the hospital. He was caught trying to leave the country.

Felipe Hoyos-Foronda, 38, was running a makeshift medical office without a license out of a home on 35th Street in Astoria, police say.

The house is now under a partial vacate order, which states "first apartment operating as a medical office with medical exam table, cosmetic injectable syringes, exam lights."

Woman hospitalized after illegal medical procedure at Queens home, police say

According to police, a 31-year-old woman went to Hoyos-Foronda's home Friday to have her butt implants removed.

During the procedure, something apparently went terribly wrong.

Hoyos-Foronda called EMS and then took off, police say. When officers arrived at the home, they found the 31-year-old woman unresponsive.

Detectives say they got Hoyos-Foronda's information and picture from the building landlord.

The city's license plate reader system then got a hit on his vehicle on the Van Wyck Expressway near John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Hoyos-Foronda was taken into custody at the airport. Police say he had a ticket for a flight to Colombia.

According to a criminal complaint, Hoyos-Foronda admitted to "performing the surgical procedure on the victim without a license to do so" and stated he "administered lidocaine via a syringe, causing her to go into cardiac arrest."

Officials say the woman remains hospitalized, and that she has no brain activity and demonstrates signs of lidocaine toxicity.

Hoyos-Foronda is expected back in court Thursday.

The NYPD has released is asking other potential victims to come forward.