Anti-ICE protesters cross Brooklyn Bridge in MLK Day demonstration

Dozens of anti-ICE protesters marched across the Brooklyn Bridge in a peaceful demonstration on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in New York.

More than 100 people on Monday walked the bridge into Manhattan to support Dr. King's legacy while speaking out against ICE enforcement in Minneapolis and around the U.S.

The march was organized by the Arc of Justice.

Demonstrators started at Brooklyn's Cadman Plaza, where community leaders spoke about the importance of MLK Day as more than just a day off work. They said it's a day of reflection on struggles that date back to the 1950s and 60s.

Anti-ICE protesters march across the Brooklyn Bridge in a peaceful demonstration on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in New York on Jan. 19, 2026. CBS News New York

Rallygoers were outspoken against ICE and frequently shouted the name Renee Good, the woman shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis just under two weeks ago.

After the rally, the group of more than 100 people marched across the bridge. Chopper 2 was overhead as they cleared the East River and made their way toward Manhattan's Foley Square.

"Dr. King was known for leading marches, peaceful marches, in the name of humanity, in the name of juxtaposing peace to violence, juxtaposing democracy to tyranny, and that's what this march is about today. We've got to juxtapose the cold and the commitment of the people of the city against the greed of executives and against the bloodthirst of ICE," said rally organizer Minister Kirsten John Foy, president and CEO of the Arc of Justice.

The marchers walked a lap around 26 Federal Plaza, which is home to ICE's New York City headquarters, before heading into Foley Square.

Several city landmarks will light up in red, green and black Monday night in recognition of MLK Day.