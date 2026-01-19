These New York landmarks will be illuminated for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
More than a dozen New York state landmarks will be illuminated Monday in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Gov. Kathy Hochul directed 17 iconic locations in New York City and other regions of the state to be lit red, green and black tonight.
The governor's office said the special lighting will celebrate King's "enduring message of nonviolence, hope, equality and justice."
"New York has always been a place where people rise against injustice. As we honor Dr. King's life and legacy, I remain committed to building a state that embodies the principles of one of America's most significant leaders for social justice, freedom and equality," Hochul said. "Today and every day, we will work to make New York a more affordable, just and equitable place for all."
Here are the landmarks that will be lit up for MLK Day:
- 1WTC
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- Empire State Plaza
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
- Niagara Falls
- The "Franklin D. Roosevelt" Mid-Hudson Bridge
- Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- Lake Placid Olympic Center
- MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station
- Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
- Moynihan Train Hall
- Roosevelt Island Lighthouse
The Empire State Building will also have red, black and green lighting tonight.