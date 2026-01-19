These New York landmarks will be illuminated for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

More than a dozen New York state landmarks will be illuminated Monday in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Gov. Kathy Hochul directed 17 iconic locations in New York City and other regions of the state to be lit red, green and black tonight.

The governor's office said the special lighting will celebrate King's "enduring message of nonviolence, hope, equality and justice."

"New York has always been a place where people rise against injustice. As we honor Dr. King's life and legacy, I remain committed to building a state that embodies the principles of one of America's most significant leaders for social justice, freedom and equality," Hochul said. "Today and every day, we will work to make New York a more affordable, just and equitable place for all."

Civil rights leader Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. delivers a speech to a crowd of approximately 7,000 people on May 17, 1967 at UC Berkeley's Sproul Plaza in Berkeley, California. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Here are the landmarks that will be lit up for MLK Day:

1WTC

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The "Franklin D. Roosevelt" Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

Lake Placid Olympic Center

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Roosevelt Island Lighthouse

The Empire State Building will also have red, black and green lighting tonight.