New NYC program will offer funding for pregnant women experiencing homelessness

By Jenna DeAngelis

NYC sets aside $1.5 million to help pregnant women experiencing homelessness
NEW YORK — Some expectant mothers in New York City will get monthly checks to help with housing through a first-of-its-kind program.

It's a significant investment for the city that could save lives and improve maternal health.

NYC invests $1.5 million in the Bridge Project

The city set aside $1.5 million for the Bridge Project in the 2025 fiscal year.

Through the three-year guaranteed income program, 161 pregnant women experiencing homelessness will get a one-time payment of $2,500. After that, they will receive $1,000 a month for 15 months, then $500 a month for the remaining 21 months.

"It will ensure expectant mothers have consistent income that can be used for anything, including housing or quality prenatal care," said New York City Council Member Crystal Hudson.

"I was able to leave a really terrible relationship. I was able to get a better job. I was able to get help for my son, who was diagnosed with autism," project participant Daniela Gutierrez said. "This is going to change a lot of mothers' lives. A lot of moms that don't speak out on what's going on in their personal lives. A lot of moms that are suffering silently in the city."

Gutierrez said the organization has also provided guidance and information about resources that she was not aware of.

For more information about the Bridge Project, visit bridgeproject.org.

The Bridge Project also operates in Buffalo and Rochester, as well as Connecticut and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Jenna DeAngelis is an Emmy award winning journalist. She joined CBS News New York as a general assignment reporter in March 2018.

