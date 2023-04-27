Watch CBS News
NYC hires cleaning crew to clear mess at Bronx home that went up in flames

City cleans up Bronx home neighbors called a health hazard
NEW YORK -- After CBS2 demanded answers, New York City issued an emergency order and hired a cleaning crew to clear a mess in the Bronx that neighbors were complaining about for years

A home in Throggs Neck has been overflowing with unsanitary items and the owner has been receiving violations from the city. 

City officials said they couldn't do more because the homeowner declined any assistance.

The city told neighbors it still could not clean up the mess after the home caught fire Monday, but then took action after CBS2 questioned Mayor Eric Adams' office about it. 

First published on April 27, 2023 / 6:29 PM

