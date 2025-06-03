Judge denies Bronx student detained by ICE's request for release

Lawyers for a Bronx high school student identified as Dylan have requested his immediate release from Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention after a new medical diagnosis, but on Monday, a judge denied that request.

Lawyers say Dylan was in the process of being tested for different ailments when he was taken into custody about two weeks ago at a hearing for his asylum case.

"The mom is so worried about him. Everyone is distraught trying to figure out what's going on," immigrant advocate Power Malu said.

Dylan's lawyer says the judge that denied their request did not review the medical records and hopes once that happens, Dylan could be released.

The city has filed a suit against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and ICE seeking Dylan's release, saying he's being held without cause, a violation of his right to due process.

DHS has said it does not comment on going or future operations.

Mayor Eric Adams encourages migrants to keep court appointments

Dylan's arrest sparked protests and outrage, as well as fear among some asylum seekers in the city.

But on Tuesday, Mayor Eric Adams encouraged migrants to keep their appointments.

"We would, will not, and we have not collaborated with ICE on any civil enforcement, and so I don't want people to be deterred from going to court," Adams said, "because if you deter people from following out the process, then you can create a level of people being fearful of our court system."

But advocates say migrants are scared.

"When you hear the mayor saying, 'Continue to use public services, continue to show up in court,' but he's not able to offer protection, then it's a way where people are afraid and they're not going to show up and they're not going to use public services," Malu said.