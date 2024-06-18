Heat kills about 350 New York City residents each year, officials say. Where they say heat-related deaths are more likely to occur.

NEW YORK - As New York City and the surrounding area slip into the grip of an extended period of dangerous heat, NYC health officials released their annual report on heat-related deaths in the Big Apple.

The report finds that there are about 350 heat-related deaths each year. Of those, there are an average seven "heat-stress" deaths caused directly by heat, and 340 "heat-exacerbated" deaths, which means the heat is aggravating or making worse some underlying condition, like heart disease.

Among the report's key findings:

Heat-exacerbated deaths have increased in the past decade as summers have gotten hotter

Heat-related deaths are more likely to happen at home

Lack of access to at home air conditioning is the most important risk factor for heat-stress deaths

Black New Yorkers are more likely than other New Yorkers to die from heat both directly and due to exacerbating an underlying condition

At a news conference Tuesday morning, Gov. Kathy Hochul called the prolonged heat the "Super Bowl" of weather events, pointing out that heat is the number one weather-related killer.

"I know New Yorker are tough. We think we can handle it all without breaking a sweat, and we probably will. We'll be able to get through this because we'll be prepared," Hochul said.

"Climate change is making our summers hotter and more deadly," New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan. "The risks to our planet present risks to our health, in part, because heat is the deadliest of all extreme weather events in the United States and in New York City. As a city we are stepping up our work to keep New Yorkers safe during these events. And the things we do to promote sustainability as a city, a country and as individuals can be lifesaving."

"We mourn these unnecessary deaths and work daily to empower New Yorkers with awareness and resources to keep themselves and their loved ones safe," NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said. "Heat should not claim a single life. New Yorkers must prepare for heat with the same seriousness as we prepare for weather emergencies like hurricanes, flash floods, or snowstorms."

The city has a variety of ways to help you beat the heat that you can find out more about, and here are our tips for protecting yourself and your pet during prolonged heat.