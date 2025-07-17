NYC under heat advisory for another day. Map shows feels-like temperatures over 100.

New York City remains under a heat advisory Thursday, as high temperatures hit the 90s and feel more like triple digits.

The National Weather Service allowed Wednesday's heat advisory to remain in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday.

It's another First Alert Weather Day as we monitor the dangerous heat and humidity around the area.

Feels-like temperatures in triple digits today

Warm, muggy conditions prevailed Thursday morning with a couple of showers out there.

By the afternoon though, it will be all about that tropical feel, with heat index values around 100 degrees.

We did, however, remove the threat of severe weather from our First Alert Weather Day headlines due to the scarcity of activity this afternoon. Even so, an isolated strong or even severe thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

Tri-State Area weather this weekend

Thankfully, a cold front will push through tonight and usher in a cooler, drier air mass.

This will pave the way for our "Pick of the Week," as we're expecting abundant sunshine and dew points in the 50s by tomorrow.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday still looks like the better half, with storms back in the forecast by Sunday.