New York City's new Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan to hold first COVID briefing

NEW YORK -- New York City's new health commissioner will lead his first COVID briefing Friday.

It comes as most restrictions have been lifted, but a new variant is spreading rapidly across New York and New Jersey.

As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported, it's day three on the job for Dr. Ashwin Vasan. He's expected to address the latest BA.2 variant that is increasing in our area, just as many were beginning to hope the pandemic was behind us.

As he left his post, former Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi passed along some tips for Dr. Vasan.

"The advice that I have for him is to follow his core values and his convictions. For all the credentials that we have as doctors, it was much more my convictions than my credentials that I relied upon during this crisis," Dr. Chokshi told CBS2's Jessica Moore in a one-on-one interview.

Meanwhile, Gov. Kathy Hochul urges New Yorkers to remain vigilant and get tested as needed. She announced the state will distribute 20 million at-home COVID test kits.

"Any warning signs, anyone's concerned, that they can get that test immediately," she said Thursday.

The test kits will be handed out at schools, nursing homes, NYCHA buildings and food banks.

This comes as the new form of the Omicron variant, known as BA.2, now makes up nearly 25% of new COVID infections in the U.S.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

According to the CDC, BA.2 sub-lineage infections are highest in our area. In New York and New Jersey, 39% of the virus in circulation is now BA.2.

"What we're seeing with BA.2 is not really any more severe disease, not any more immune evasion than we saw with the original Omicron. We do see that it's a bit more transmissible -- some have predicted 30%, others have predicted 80% more transmissible," said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

The new sub-lineage is also raising concerns overseas, where it has grown to dominate cases reported around the world.

Meanwhile, Moderna is asking the FDA to authorize a fourth COVID vaccine dose for all adults. Earlier this week, Pfizer asked for emergency approval for a fourth dose of its vaccine, but only for people 65 and older.

You can watch Dr. Vasan's first briefing live at 11 a.m. on CBS News New York.