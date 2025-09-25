Power restored at NYC's Grand Central Station after outage, MTA says

Power has been fully restored at Grand Central Station in New York City after an outage left commuters in the dark Thursday night.

Videos show the station plunged in darkness with people using flashlights and cellphone lights to navigate.

The MTA said they are investigating what caused the outage.

According to New York City Emergency Management, some elevators had to be evacuated and everyone was safely removed.

The outage did not impact subways, Metro-North or Long Island Rail Road, officials said.

The last blackout at Grand Central was back in December 2023, when an issue with a Con Edison substation caused outages across the city. Elevators at Grand Central were out of service for about three hours during that incident.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.