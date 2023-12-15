Con Edison power outage leaves people stuck in elevators citywide

NEW YORK -- A Con Edison power outage caused issues citywide overnight, with reports of people stuck in elevators and delays on the subway.

CBS New York's John Dias is live at the Con Ed substation in Downtown Brooklyn where it all started.

Smoke was seen billowing from the Farragut Electrical Substation just before midnight.

Social media uses started posting videos of their lights flickering and some reports of internet outages. Many said they thought they heard a rumble when the power flickered.

The Con Edison president was on the scene early Friday where he told reporters this was a very brief power outage for just a fraction of a second, but he suspects nearly every single home across the five boroughs, as well as Long Island and Westchester County, were impacted.

"A piece of high-volt electrical equipment failed in the substation, basically it short circuited. That caused a large flash," Con Edison President Matt Ketschke told Dias. "These are pretty infrequent events. We have multiple redundant sets of transformers so that the lights stay on if you have one of these. We actually have one of the most reliable electrical systems in the United States."

While it was a brief power outage, it caused serious issues for those in elevators citywide, including at Grand Central and Penn Station where they were trapped for around three hours.

The Con Edison president said up to 10 rescues had to be completed.

A security guard was stuck inside an elevator at the Wegmans grocery store in Brooklyn. The FDNY got him out after one witness said he was in there for an hour.

"All I know is that the dude in the elevator was in there before the outage was going off," the witness said. "He was stuck in there, it was like stuck in between floors."

The cause of the outage is under investigation, but officials say they do not believe it was weather-related.

Stick with CBS New York for the latest updates on this developing story.