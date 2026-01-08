Flu continues to circulate at alarming rates, New York City health officials say

While flu cases are dropping, the virus is still spreading at high rates across New York City, officials say.

Dr. Michelle Morse, the city Department of Health's acting commissioner, said the number of people sick has surpassed the past two flu seasons.

"As of the week ending Jan 3, more than 128,000 New Yorkers have tested positive for flu so far this season," Morse said.

Local pharmacies and urgent care centers are feeling the impact

Ralph Ekstrand, who has been a pharmacist for 45 years, said this is one of the worst flu seasons he can remember.

At Moby Drugs in Farmingdale, he said they are selling a lot of prescriptions and over-the-counter medication. The pharmacy also sold out of the at-home flu tests.

"We've done just under 90 prescriptions in three hours, and about 20 of those prescriptions were for flu cases," he said.

City MDs across New York City are also seeing about a 30% increase in patient volume, largely due to the uptick in flu cases.

Dr. Jason Idelson, CityMD's clinical chief, said people should seek medical care right away if they are feeling sick.

"There are some really, really good medications, anti-viral medicines, that if taken within the first 48 hours, will make them better," Idelson said. "It will decrease the severity of symptoms, duration of symptoms, and I think the key is it also decreases hospitalizations."

What are the symptoms of the Flu?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website states the virus can cause mild to severe illness.

Fever

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Fatigue (tiredness)

Some may have vomiting and diarrhea

Health experts advise vaccinations

Flu hospitalizations in New York are high, according to data. The latest, which is from Christmas week, shows a 24% increase from the week before.

However, Morse emphasized vaccines prevent serious illness.

"Last respiratory virus season set an unfortunate record for cases of pediatric flu deaths," she said. "Eighty-nine percent of children who were eligible to get the flu vaccine had not been vaccinated."

New York Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Toni Eyssallenne said the department recommends everyone 6 months or older should get vaccinated.

It isn't too late to get vaccinated, as officials say flu season can last through April.