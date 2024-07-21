NYC police seized narcotics worth around $10 million in a major drug bust. That's not all they found.

NEW YORK -- Nearly $10 million worth of narcotics were seized in the Bronx in what New York City police said was their most significant drug bust to date involving illegal cannabis products.

Police said they were investigating community complaints about illegal marijuana sales on Timpson Place in the Mott Haven section overnight Saturday when they discovered the illegal drug operation.

Some drugs were packaged as candy, police say

Mayor Eric Adams was on the scene with the New York City Sheriff's Office and Department of Consumer and Worker Protection. Officials said the unregulated and dangerous products, some packaged as candies and chocolates, were being distributed throughout the community.

"We found, obviously flower, the cannabis flower. We found pre-rolls, but we also have found mushroom to hallucinogens, candies, chocolates, kids packaging. Everything that you can think of in terms of what the illicit, illegal market is distributing to our committees, we found at this location. This location takes almost more than a half a block in terms of the volume and space that it has back there. It has a social club, it has a usage place, packaging, distribution, everything is coming out of just one location," said New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda.

A citywide drug enforcement operation

The drug busts was part of a citywide enforcement initiative called Operation Padlock to Protect.

The NYPD is encouraging New Yorkers to continue submitting complaints if they become aware of suspicious activity in their neighborhoods. Investigators said they rely on the community to crackdown on these issues.

Last week in the Bronx, city officials said they seized cannabis products worth an estimated $1 million.

The investigation along East Tremont Avenue led to the seizure of 176 lbs. of cannabis flower, less than 1 lb. of THC vape products and edibles. A warehouse was also discovered nearby, investigators said.