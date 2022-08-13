Dominican Day Parade will fill Manhattan streets Sunday

NEW YORK -- The Dominican Day Parade will hit the streets of Manhattan on Sunday for the first fully in-person parade since the pandemic.

The parade will form on 36th, 37th and 38th streets between Broadway and Fifth Avenue, then kick off at 1 p.m., heading up Sixth Avenue.

This year's grand marshal is the city's Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.

The following street closures have been announced:

Formation:

36th Street – 38th Street between Broadway and 5th Avenue

Route:

6th Avenue between 36th Street and 52nd Street

Dispersal:

52nd Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

Miscellaneous:

6th Avenue between 35th and 36th Street

38th Street between 7th Avenue and Broadway

47th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

50th Street between 6th Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza

39th Street between 5th Avenue and Broadway

42nd Street between 5th Avenue and Broadway

45th Street between 5th Avenue and Broadway

48th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

51st Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue