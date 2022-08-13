Watch CBS News
Dominican Day Parade will fill Manhattan streets Sunday

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

National Dominican Day Parade returns to Manhattan on Sunday
National Dominican Day Parade returns to Manhattan on Sunday 00:27

NEW YORK -- The Dominican Day Parade will hit the streets of Manhattan on Sunday for the first fully in-person parade since the pandemic.

The parade will form on 36th, 37th and 38th streets between Broadway and Fifth Avenue, then kick off at 1 p.m., heading up Sixth Avenue.

This year's grand marshal is the city's Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.

The following street closures have been announced:

Formation:

  • 36th Street – 38th Street between Broadway and 5th Avenue

Route:

  • 6th Avenue between 36th Street and 52nd Street

Dispersal:

  • 52nd Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

Miscellaneous:

  • 6th Avenue between 35th and 36th Street
  • 38th Street between 7th Avenue and Broadway
  • 47th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
  • 50th Street between 6th Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza
  • 39th Street between 5th Avenue and Broadway
  • 42nd Street between 5th Avenue and Broadway
  • 45th Street between 5th Avenue and Broadway
  • 48th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue
  • 51st Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue
