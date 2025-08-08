NYC Dominican Day Parade 2025 is this weekend. Here's the start time, route map and more.

The National Dominican Day Parade returns to New York City this weekend. The route is set to march up Sixth Avenue in Manhattan.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch and Rep. Adriano Espaillat discussed preparations and security measures for Sunday's parade on Friday afternoon.

"This year the NYPD is taking every precaution to make sure the event remains safe, respectful and orderly from start to finish," Tisch said at the news conference. "The NYPD will also be out in full force Sunday night to ensure the celebrations that follow remain peaceful."

Seven-time Major League Baseball All-Star Nelson Cruz is grand marshal of the parade this year. Cruz is being honored for his work improving health and education in the Dominican Republic through his nonprofit, the Boomstick23 Foundation, organizers say.

Here's everything to know about when the parade starts and where to expect street closures.

What time does the NYC Dominican Day Parade start?

The 43rd annual parade will start forming at 8 a.m. Sunday before it officially steps off at 11 a.m., an hour earlier than in previous years.

At this point, the forecast looks hot and sunny, with highs in the upper 80s.

The theme for the parade is "Quisqueya & USA: United by Culture and Tradition."

Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams and dozens of other state and city officials are also expected to attend.

Map of the 2025 NYC Dominican Day Parade route

The National Dominican Day Parade returns to NYC this Sunday. Here's where the 2025 route marches through Manhattan. CBS News New York

Floats, marchers and other participants will begin at Sixth Avenue and 36th Street in Midtown, then head north on Sixth Avenue to 55th Street.

The route travels roughly 20 blocks, passing Bryant Park and Rockefeller Center along the way.

Alcohol will not permitted along the route, nor will items that could obstruct spectators' views of the parade, Tisch said.

More information on the parade can be found at natddp.org.

Street closures for NYC Dominican Day Parade

The New York City Department of Transportation announced the following street closures for the parade:

Formation:

Sixth Avenue between 37th Street and 38th Street

36th Street between Broadway and Fifth Avenue

38th, 37th Street between Fifth Avenue and Seventh Avenue

Route:

Sixth Avenue between 36th Street and 55th Street

Dispersal:

55th Street between Sixth Avenue and Seventh Avenue

